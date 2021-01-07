Platte County inmate dies at DEC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (21-04)

January 5, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Bryce Kummer #6666, age 62, died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC). Kummer was placed with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) by Platte County for safekeeping.

While the cause of death has yet to be determined, Kummer was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

