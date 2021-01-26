Quikteks Tech Support Encourages Businesses to Integrate Two Factor Authentication
New Jersey business technology solutions firm CEO says businesses can add an extra layer of protection from cyber-attacks with TFA
With TFA, you add an extra layer of security that can provide you, your employees, and your customers with extra peace of mind that they are protected from data breaches.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more businesses transition their employees to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic, one IT security firm is urging small-to-medium enterprises to adopt the use of two-factor authentication to prevent data breaches.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
Quikteks Business Technology Solutions is a managed IT service provider serving businesses of all sizes in the tri-state area. With the rise of malware attacks and other data breaches costing millions of dollars in losses to businesses, Quikteks’ founder and CEO Andrew Rich says there’s a simple way to reduce the risk of cyberattacks: two-factor authentication, also known as multi-factor authentication or TFA.
“With two factor authentication,” Rich says, “System access requires two forms of verification.” After an employee signs in using their credentials, they will be required to provide a second verification. If you can’t provide second verification, you can’t proceed.
“With TFA, you add an extra layer of security that can provide you, your employees, and your customers with extra peace of mind that they are protected from data breaches,” Rich explains. “This is especially critical if a company uses cloud-based email, which is typical for a remote employee base.”
In addition to improving security, two-factor authentication offers businesses the benefits of increased productivity and flexibility, as well as a reduction in fraud and unauthorized system entry.
“We encourage all businesses in every industry to take the proper safety measures to protect your business data and integrity,” Rich said. “If your business needs help with TFA integration or IT security in general, please contact us to learn how we help businesses across the Tri-State area keep their data safe.
