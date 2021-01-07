Quikteks Tech Support Warns Businesses of Increasing Phishing Attacks
As More People Work From Home, Phishing Attacks Now Targeting Home Technology.
Hackers have what they need to pose as legitimate users.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairfield, NJ, January 7, 2021 – Quikteks Tech Support, the tech support firm of choice for small- and medium-sized businesses in New York and New Jersey, has issued an advisory warning to its clients. Phishing email scams have become especially prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
Phishing attacks use malicious emails to fool users into providing access to a company’s IT infrastructure. Once hackers have this access, they can use it to gather sensitive information or to render crucial information inaccessible, holding it hostage until a fee is paid. Ransomware, as this form of attack is known, is often made possible only after hackers gather enough information about a valid user account to pose as an authorized user. The rewards are so great, explains Quikteks President and CEO Andrew Rich, that phishing scams often unfold slowly enough to fly under the radar of end users.
“As more and more of us work from home due to the ongoing pandemic, we are relying on email like never before,” he reflects. “That leads to mistakes. Not everyone checks every link in an official-looking email, and not everyone thinks twice about sharing mundane bits of personal information online.
“But when those little bits of information add up, hackers have what they need to pose as legitimate users. That’s why Quikteks has implemented process-based protection against cyberattacks, and why we tell our clients that they—the end users—are the best hedge against phishing and ransomware.
