Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Jan. 7, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Jan. 7, 2021

The 101st General Assembly is Underway

Wednesday, Jan. 6, marked the official beginning of the 101st General Assembly. It was a busy day of introducing new and re-elected members, taking oaths of office, selecting Senate leadership and the first reading of over 300 pre-filed bills. As Reverend Gauck led us in prayer and blessed the workings of the upper chamber, I was reminded of how humbled and honored I am to serve as your state senator. Thank you for entrusting me to do this important job!

The 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration Ceremony, when members of the executive branch take their oath of office, will be held on a stage on the south side of the Capitol on Monday, Jan. 11. The traditional Inaugural Ball has been postponed until August.

COVID-19 Vaccines On the Horizon

To educate Missourians on the availability, efficacy and importance of COVID-19 vaccinations, Missouri has dedicated a website to serve as a clearinghouse of information. Public health officials, physicians and expert epidemiologists agree that inoculations are a safe, effective way to slow the spread of the virus and help our society return to normalcy.

You can also get the latest information on Missouri’s response plan at showmestrong.mo.gov.

Missouri Chamber of Commerce Offers Webinar on Latest COVID Relief Bill

Congress finalized the $900 billion federal COVID-19 relief bill in the last days of 2020, a package designed to further equip business owners and employees with much needed resources. View the webinar and learn about the features of the updated Paycheck Protection Program and other programs for Missouri employers by visiting the MO Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Missourians may check the status of their stimulus checks by visiting irs.mo.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Small Business Administration Extends Loan Application Deadline to Dec. 31, 2021

Click on the icon below for information or to apply for these secure, low-interest loans.

$46 Million in Child Care Funding Helps Providers and Working Families

One of the ongoing struggles faced by Missouri families during the pandemic is access to quality and affordable child care. Providers have also seen their share of obstacles, so I believe this relief will help to tie up the loose ends left by unemployment and distance learning. Several of the Department of Social Services’ vital child care benefits have been continued to help low-income families. Missourians can apply for child care assistance and other services 24/7 at mydss.mo.gov.