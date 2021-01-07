Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sen. Bill Eigel Congratulates Area Students Accepted into Spire Cooperative Program

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to congratulate Noah Meyer and Andrew Moran for being accepted into a Spire cooperative partnership program with Ranken Technical School.

Spire is a natural gas company that partnered with Ranken to train students and teach them the skills needed to succeed at Spire and in the gas industry. The program is included in the students’ two-year curriculum at Ranken, and some of these students may have the opportunity to be offered a position at Spire once they graduate.

“I am immensely proud of these two excellent students from our community,” Sen. Eigel said. “They have demonstrated that hard work is rewarded, and I look forward to watching them succeed in this program and begin their careers. Congratulations again to Noah and Andrew. I wish them both the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

The program will begin in March, with a virtual signing day for the students scheduled for the end of February.

