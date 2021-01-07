Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Dec. 27 - Jan 2)

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 7, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,588 for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021, with a total of $9,037,892 of benefits paid. There were 27,292 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

12/27  to 1/2

3,135

1,909

544

Week Prior

(12/20  to 12/26)

2,910

7.711%

806

137%

491

11%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Dec. 27 – Jan. 2

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

12/27  to 1/2

18,823

2,402

6,067

Week Prior

(12/20  to 12/26)

17,461

7.8%

1,758

37%

6,826

-11%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021

Current Week 

(12/27 - 1/2)

Previous Week 

(12/20 - 12/26)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

5,588

4,207

1,131

289,155

58,633

31,083

Continued Claims

27,292

26,045

8,856

$595,127,471

$69,381,559

$82,964,330

$600 Stimulus

(Expired July 25, 2020)

$853,307,167

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,284,900

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 26, 2020, was 2,421. A total of 2,416 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Last week we saw an increase in new unemployment claims as well as in continued claims, both appear to be a direct result of the recently signed Continued Assistance Act extending many of the CARES Act provisions,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is likely the next several weeks will show large increases in claims; however, we believe this is largely a result of people who continue to struggle to reconnect back into the workforce reapplying, rather than a large increase in new layoffs.”

New Claims (Weekly)

 

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

