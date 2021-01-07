Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Community Financial Services Bank
January 07, 2021
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Carolyn E. Flynn Former employee Community Financial Services Bank, Benton, Kentucky Unsafe and unsound lending and customer information practices
