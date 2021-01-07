Lane Restrictions Route 30 - North Huntingdon Twp.

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Route 30 east and westbound between Michigan Lane and Woodside Road in North Huntingdon Township in Westmoreland County. The lane restrictions will begin on Monday January 11. The restrictions will be in place Monday to Friday 9 am to 3 pm and will end on Monday, February 15 at 3pm.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to perform geotechnical borings in the area. The lane restriction locations can change from day to day. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

