JOINT RELEASE: Democratic Leadership Condemns Attack on American Democracy

DENVER – Senate President Leroy Garcia, House Speaker-designate Alec Garnett, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar today released the following joint statement condemning the violent assault on the US Capitol and attack on American Democracy: 

“American democracy is under attack. Nothing short of a siege is raining down on Congress, incited by a president who has refused to give up power after a free and fair election and enabled by those willing to turn a blind eye as our foundational principles are trampled.  Our democracy is precious and requires constant vigilance and protection. Today was a harrowing reminder that it can crumble without the efforts of everyday Americans working to keep it strong.   

“Now is the time for every patriotic leader in our nation, regardless of party, to call for peace and an immediate halt to this violent attack. Our country has a rich history of bipartisan cooperation and common sense. We must work together to ensure that these values prevail again and encourage the public to remain peaceful and solemn in the face of those who wish to divide us.”

