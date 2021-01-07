REE Mining Media Alert for Defense Metals (TSX-V: $DEFN.V) (OTCQB: $DFMTF)
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DEFN / OTCQB: DFMTF / FSE: 35D) was featured in the following article: JINKOSOLAR, DEFENSE METALS, BYD - DEMAND BOOM LEADS TO CATASTROPHE!
The sales figures for all major electric car manufacturers for the full year 2020 are on the table. 100% more e-cars were sold compared to the same period last year. But even more significant for the future is that vehicles with electric motors have overtaken pure combustion engines in new deliveries. The disruptive replacement is in full swing. However, shortages are emerging in the raw materials needed for the production of batteries and motors.
SHORTAGE OF RAW MATERIALS
In addition to lithium, which is needed for the production of batteries, there is also an enormous surplus of demand for other raw materials. This demand will become much more acute in the coming years. Permanent magnets for electric motors are produced based on rare earth metals. In ten years, the experts at Adamas Intelligence predict that demand for rare earth oxides for use in magnets will rise from USD 2.98 billion to USD 15.65 billion. The analysts at Adamas Intelligence see by far the most significant demand primarily for rare earth magnets such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium. Even more severe is the short-term view of three to five years. The demand for rare earths is growing so enormously that the already insufficient production capacities will not be enough by far.
CHINA'S SUPERIORITY
The People's Republic of China has a virtual monopoly with 80% of rare earth metals production. Politicians are desperately looking for alternatives in Europe or North America. Defense Metals, a mineral explorer, is at the top of the list. Founded in 2016, the Company focuses on acquiring mineral deposits that contain metals and elements used in the production of renewable energy technologies, such as rare earth magnets. Research is underway at the Wicheeda project in the province of British Columbia.
About Defense Metals Corp. https://defensemetals.com/
Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to finding partnerships, securing potential offtake agreements, and other business opportunities, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.
Disclosure: this news release featuring Defense Metals Corp. is a paid for service on Investorideas.com ($750)
