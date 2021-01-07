LoginRadius Looks Back at a Successful Year, Celebrates the Achievements of 2020
Top CIAM leader continues to make significant strides in terms of growth trajectories despite global economic disruptions
As the standard-bearers for secured consumer identity, we will continue to win trust and confidence of our customers, even in the times of hardship and challenges”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, one of the leading providers of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) highlights their key achievements accomplished in 2020.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
As the pandemic began to accelerate in March, last year, the CIAM platform launched its business continuity plan by introducing a more flexible and remote working model. However, the new model guaranteed no disruption to business operations, including customer-facing sales, customer success, support, and account management.
During the span of the last 12-months, LoginRadius launched more than ten new product features, including Privacy Policy Management, Passwordless Login, Identity Experience Framework, and Consent Management, which significantly expanded its core offering.
The company acquired alliances and integrations with third-party solutions like FIDO and Zapier Zap. It published its annual report on the Consumer Digital Identity Trends, as well as launched several industry-specific web pages to extend support to its customers at all times.
Despite the growing uncertainty, LoginRadius continued to make significant strides with its customers in 2020. As a return of appreciation, many customers also offered testimonials of their experience on the platform.
"In the face of this unprecedented time, it is imperative that we look back and evaluate our pace of innovation. Health and security will remain our top priorities this year, too—as does refining our work model in resonance to the pandemic," says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
"As the standard-bearers for secured consumer identity, we will continue to win trust and confidence of our customers, even in the times of hardship and challenges," he adds.
LoginRadius also enjoyed a fair share of global recognition in 2020. The platform was named a top contender in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity And Access Management, Q4 2020.
Additionally, it was also awarded a silver medal in the IDAAS category in the 15th Annual Network PG's 2020 IT World Awards.
