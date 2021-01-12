Zanilonia Urges All To Find ‘Common Ground’ With New Release
Song lyrics emphasize unityBALTIMORE, MD, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclectic musical project, Zanilonia, is gearing up to release an inspirational new song in the New Year. Entitled ‘Common Ground,’ founder David Zee says the “retro feel-good” track offers a message of reconciliation after the turbulent and divisive year that was 2020.
David explained the inspiration behind “Common Ground”:
"With the world facing so many divisive challenges throughout 2020, I felt it was time for a song to promote our shared experiences and humanity as a way of healing differences. Not a new idea, but one that could use revisiting as we enter 2021, hopeful that this year will be better for all.’
Contributing additional vocals to the project is Maryland singer-songwriter, Anissa, who added:
"Social media now plays a huge role in sharing and promoting musical ideas, but, currently, instead of bringing people together, it seems to be driving them apart. Many are using the once-hopeful technology in a negative way to vent their frustrations. Now seems like a good time to promote a message of unity.”
'Common Ground’ previews are available to the public now on YouTube and SoundCloud. The song will be in full release on Jan. 25, 2021 and rolled out across popular online stores and platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
Common Ground on YouTube (available now)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pimh5sOvTfY&feature=youtu.be
Common Ground on SoundCloud (available now)
https://soundcloud.com/user-741944341/common-ground
Spotify and Apple Music - search Zanilonia Common Ground after Jan 25, 2021
For more information, visit zanilonia.com or email zanilonia@gmail.com
Zanilonia EPK: http://zanilonia.com/zaniloniaepk2.html
About Zanilonia and David Zee
David Zee is the founder of Zanilonia. Together, with some regular contributors and guest musicians, the vision of the project is to create a virtual musical entity, free from intermediaries – a place where creativity can be given free reign. David is known for his award-winning compositions for film and TV as well as his work for corporate brands. He has written, played on, and released several solo albums, and hopes to return to regular live performances post-pandemic.
David Zee
Zanilonia
+1 443-768-6487
zanilonia@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter