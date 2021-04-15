Rare Noel Paul Stookey-produced "retro-pop-jazz" album released to digital distribution
Singing pianist David Anthony Zee album "AfterTime" to be released May 1, 2021 to Spotify and other online music retailersBALTIMORE, MD, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/pianist David Anthony Zee will release to digital his debut album of "overlooked hits" from the jazz era, "AfterTime." Produced by Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul & Mary), the collection was previously available only on audio CD.
This was not the first time Stookey ventured away from his familiar folk style. in 1968 and 1969, he contributed to the then-emerging New Age genre, producing the first two albums of the Paul Winter Consort. His Grammy-nominated 1979 release "Band and Bodyworks" was an early entry in the Christian Rock category.
Zee spoke of the thrill of being guided by a music industry master. "Noel told me he wanted to honor the music of his Dad from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s, and he has a knack for uncovering hidden musical gems. We wanted to bring new life to the well-worn compositions he suggested." Stookey noted, "What I love about David's approach to this music, and AfterTime in particular, is both his reverence and irreverence for these tunes."
The collection includes "Whatsername," an early Stookey jazz ballad that he planned to pitch to Frank Sinatra in the 1960s. Originally included in the PPM collection "Album 1700," the Zee treatment is piano-based, contrasted with the original guitar-centered arrangement.
"AfterTime" by David Anthony Zee will be available on May 1, 2021 on Spotify, Apple Music, and other popular online music retailers: https://davidanthonyzee.hearnow.com
