INTEGRATED COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS, LLC ANNOUNCES ADDING MICHAEL PATTERSON TO THEIR ADVISORY BOARD
ICS continues its strategic growth plans adding Michael Patterson, CEO of U.S. Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research & Development, to their Advisory Board
Michael's vast experience in the cannabis and health-tech industries align well with the growth strategies of ICS.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC (ICS) announced today they have added Michael Patterson, CEO of U.S. Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development and President of MGMC-Pharma Group to their Advisory Board. Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC is a leader in hemp-derived CBD payment processing and cannabis banking strategies in the United States. The members of its Advisory Board have diverse business and industry expertise that is invaluable to assisting the executive team at ICS with establishing its strategic initiatives.
Michael Patterson is a recognized leader and industry expert in the cannabis sector. In addition to being the CEO of U.S. Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development and President of MGMC-Pharma Group, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical medical cannabis products, Michael is the Chair/CEO of the World CBD Awards and is an Editorial Board Member of the prestigious American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine.
“We are pleased and excited about adding Michael to our Advisory Board here at ICS,” commented Ralf Kaiser, CEO of Integrated Compliance Solutions. “Michael’s vast experience in the cannabis and health-tech industries align well with the growth strategies of ICS. We know he will provide valuable insights and inputs in the strategic direction of our firm. As ICS continues to position itself as a leader in payment processing and cannabis banking compliance, Michael’s position and recognition within the industry will be invaluable.”
Michael Patterson added, “I am pleased to join the Advisory Board at ICS as their values, vision and mission align with mine. They provide necessary solutions and services to the cannabis industry for cannabis-related businesses to successfully transact business. I look forward to bringing my expertise to ICS and assisting them with their already strong growth platform and industry leadership."
Ralf Kaiser further added, “Michael will be welcomed by our existing Advisory Board members, Adam Desmond, CEO & Founder, Needle Rock Capital, LLC and Curt Thompson, Managing Director, PL Capital Group. Our Advisory Board members are instrumental in being that important sounding board for our Executive Team along with providing introductions to key industry players that advance the execution of ICS’s strategic plan.”
Further information on ICS and its cannabis banking and payment processing solutions can be found at icslv.com.
About Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC
ICS is a financial technology, banking compliance and innovative payment solution provider helping financial institutions with complex transactions. Our experience in financial services and payments technology allows us to apply the heightened federal requirements to preferred providers that meet our strict requirements. The result: a competitive, complete, and stable set of services that complement merchant goals. As your SEED-TO-BANK™ compliance partner, ICS has simply been used by more banks, more cannabis-related businesses, and for longer than anyone of our competitors in the space. Our services are proven and well respected in the industry.
