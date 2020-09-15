INTEGRATED COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS LLC SIGNS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENTS WITH GREEN FLOWER MEDIA
ICS & Green Flower Media partner to create industry-leading training courses on cannabis banking and cannabis payment processing.
The cannabis industry is demanding high-quality information, education, and training for cannabis operators. This partnership will help meet this demand.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC (ICS) announced today their partnership with the cannabis training platform Green Flower Media. Through this partnership, Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC will provide extensive course material on compliant cannabis banking and cannabis payment processing to Green Flower’s world-renowned education platform. The combination of ICS’s extensive industry knowledge and Green Flower Media’s education platform will create the industry’s leading cannabis banking and cannabis payment processing courses for operators. This will allow cannabis operators, companies, and individuals looking for higher education in the cannabis space a one-stop location for all their training needs.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Green Flower Media as it aligns with ICS’s commitment to be a thought leader in the cannabis sector”, commented Ralf Kaiser, CEO of Integrated Compliance Solutions. “Cannabis operators, cannabis companies, and individuals are seeking information and training related to cannabis banking and cannabis payment processing. ICS is a recognized leader in providing educational materials and combined with Green Flower Media’s Platform will result in industry-leading cannabis training”.
Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower Media added, “Our team sees this partnership with ICS as a way to provide cannabis operators with the necessary training and information regarding their cannabis banking and cannabis payment processing solutions. The first course will provide cannabis operators with the necessary knowledge to obtain and maintain stable banking services. Future courses will address acceptable and legitimate payment solutions in the industry”.
Many cannabis operators want to provide credit card payment solutions to their customers. With current Federal cannabis regulations preventing the use of credit cards in cannabis-related businesses, alternative payment solutions have increased in popularity.
Ralf Kaiser further added, “Many of the alternative payment solutions presented to cannabis operators may not be compliant. Through our partnership with Green Flower Media, we will be providing courses that outline these alternative payment solutions and how the cannabis operators can ensure their company is compliant with state, federal, and payment network regulations”.
Further information on these courses can be found at icslv.com and green-flower.com
