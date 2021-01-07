THE MATERNAL HEALTH HUB IDENTIFIES HIGH-IMPACT POLICY OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE MATERNAL HEALTH OUTCOMES
The Hub was created to be a virtual space for community members to share resources and ideas to improve poor maternal health outcomes in the U.S., which have been exacerbated by systemic inequities.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maternal Health Hub (Hub) released a new report outlining four high-impact areas for immediate policy action to address maternal health disparities and improve maternal health outcomes in the United States, including extending postpartum coverage, implementing pay parity, utilizing value-based payment and care delivery models, and advancing health equity. The report, Payment Policy Levers to Address Maternal Health Disparities, was informed by the Hub’s learning community, a group of stakeholders dedicated to improving maternal health outcomes in the U.S. The Maternal Health Hub is managed by the Health Care Transformation Task Force with support from The Commonwealth Fund, and is dedicated to advancing a vision for high-value and equitable maternity care.
— Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Project Lead for the Maternal Health Hub
In conjunction with providing recommendations, the report emphasizes that the U.S. is anomaly when it comes to maternal health, with the U.S. pregnancy-related mortality rate more than doubling as the global rate of maternal mortality has declined in the past three decades. The disparate maternal health outcomes in the U.S. have long signaled systemic inequities for pregnant and birthing persons of color, with Black and Indigenous people two to three times more likely to die in childbirth than white people. The high maternal mortality rate and stark disparities show a broken system which policymakers can mend by taking key actions to enact evidence-based payment policies to address maternal health as a top priority.
“The Maternal Health Hub is a virtual space for community members to share resources and ideas to improve maternal health outcomes and eliminate disparities, which have been exacerbated by systemic inequities in the U.S.,” said Clare Pierce-Wrobel, Senior Director of the Task Force and Program Director for the Maternal Health Hub. “Through our learning community, we’ve identified clear policy opportunities and payment reforms that states and the federal government can prioritize to make a real difference in the lives of all birthing people and their families.”
The Maternal Health Hub project team would like to thank members of the multistakeholder learning Community for contributing to this work and for their dedication to advancing high-value, equitable maternity care to improve the maternal health outcomes of birthing persons in the U.S.
For more information on joining the Maternal Health Hub learning community, please visit: maternalhealthhub.org/learning-community/
ABOUT THE MATERNAL HEALTH HUB
The Maternal Health Hub compiles resources and best practices to advance a vision for high-value and equitable maternity care in the U.S. Operated by the Health Care Transformation Task Force, with support from The Commonwealth Fund, the Hub is also home to a learning community for stakeholders committed to improving maternal health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.maternalhealthhub.org.
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit www.hcttf.org.
ABOUT THE COMMONWEALTH FUND
The Commonwealth Fund is a national, private foundation based in New York City that supports independent research on health care issues and makes grants to improve health care practice and policy. The views presented in this report and the Maternal Health Hub are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Commonwealth Fund, its director, officers, or staff.
