WEYTEC launches IP Remote IV for more speed, resolutions up to 8K, network redundancy

IP Remote IV WEYTEC

UNTERENGSTRINGEN, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEY Technology AG (WEYTEC) is ready for the future and so are our customers. The IP Remote IV is brand new and chocked full of enhanced features. The card is now available through WEYTEC entities and partners worldwide.WEYTEC KVM over IP Solutions KVM over IP solutions enhance workflow efficiency, workplace ergonomics and IT security. Store all your PCs and information sources in a centralized server room where they are stored, protected, cooled cost-effectively, and maintained easily and efficiently. This saves electricity, increases the average life span of hardware, precludes breeches of IT security and virtually eliminates expensive moves, adds and changes.IP Remote IVHighest resolutions: Each IP Remote IV card can extend any high-performance media source to any workplace and drive either two 4K@60Hz, two 5K@60Hz, two 8K@30Hz or one 8K@60Hz screen.USB 2.0 Hi-Speed: Use the IP Remote IV’s USB 2.0 Hi-Speed ports to connect USB devices like a memory stick, thumb reader, USB audio device or webcam.Audio over DisplayPort: IP Remote IV grabs audio signals via DisplayPort and outputs them via DisplayPort or an analog jack on the receiver side.Redundancy: IP Remote IV has two SFP interfaces, which can be used with copper or fiber SFPs up to 10 Gbit. Connected to different network segments, only one SFP interface is active at a time. In case the Ethernet connection fails, IP Remote IV automatically switches to the other SFP interface.About WEYTECWEY Technology AG is a Swiss-based global information technology company. For over 35 years, we are the KVM-over-IP specialists for integrated workplace solutions on trading floors and in control rooms for the public safety, utilities, traffic management, aviation and process-controlled industry sectors. WEYTEC specializes in the transmission, control, distribution and display of real-time data for trading floors and control rooms around the world. WEYTEC makes it possible to switch and distribute all information sources in any combination to an unlimited number of desks, video walls and screens – in real time.As a global player with Swiss roots, we partner with companies, public authorities and institutions to optimize information processing and modernize visualization environments. We improve the overview and organization of workplaces, and provide smart, digital functions to enhance security and perfect workflows.WEYTEC is a one-stop supplier that develops and manufactures virtually all its KVM products and solutions in-house. First-class components, state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques and Swiss workmanship guarantee the flawless quality of WEYTEC products and solutions. WEYTEC – do it smart.

