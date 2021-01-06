**VIDEO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Statement Following Press Conference on COVID Vaccination Clinics

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement following a press conference regarding COVID-19 vaccines at Olive Baptist Church in Pensacola. At the event, Governor DeSantis announced two new vaccination sites run by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, one at Olive Baptist Church and the other at the Milton Community Center. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "Thank you to Governor DeSantis for leading this effort and working tirelessly to put people over politics and ensuring that our state's economy is being protected. Also, a huge thank you to the team at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Olive Baptist Church and Milton Community Center. I've been traveling the state over the last several weeks, meeting with Legislators and business leaders and hearing their concerns and needs. It is critical that the Legislature enacts COVID liability protections for our businesses, our non-profits and healthcare providers this legislative session."