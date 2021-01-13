Bandicam Announces Affiliate Program Through ShareASale

Bandicam Affiliate Program

Bandicam has recently announced an affiliate program wherein influencers can get commission if people make a purchase of this software through ShareASale.

Many Bandicam and Bandicut users have been introducing our products without receiving any compensation, and we’re now pleased to be able to reward them with this affiliate program” — Zun

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bandicam company has two powerful software - namely Bandicut and Bandicam. Both of them are powerful and robust software that is used extensively by YouTubers all over the world. The bandicut software is essentially a super fast video cutting program that helps people trim different parts of the video quickly. The other one that is named Bandicam comes with an efficient screen grab feature too.

The company recently announced that they have launched an affiliate program for their users. If anyone purchases Bandicam and/or Bandicut using the blog or website of an affiliate member who in turn is registered to ShareASale, they will be entitled to a commission which will be 10% of the purchase price. Along with this, there will also be special bonuses and incentives to influential affiliates who will be able to make a significant contribution to the sales figure of the software. The company is very hopeful that with this affiliate program, a lot of users will be able to bring in massive sales. The company wants to give something to people who help bring in ample sales.

Zun, the manager of Bandicam Company said, "Many Bandicam and Bandicut users have been introducing our products without receiving any compensation because we didn’t have a proper reward system for them, and we’re now pleased to be able to reward them with this affiliate program".

The company put in a lot of effort to ensure that their tool could live up to the hype and expectations that people had from it. They wanted to develop the kind of tool that could help gamers and even those who are engaged in working from home, conducting online classes, learning online sessions and more. This tool comes with an easy to use interface and is sure to aid those who rely heavily on the online system of working.

Those who would like to know more about the company or the software should make it a point to visit https://bandicam.com/affiliate/

About Bandicam

Bandicam is one of the most robust and powerful screen capture software that allows people to grab the screen and even upload videos directly. The interface is easy to use and operate and it is designed to bring in the best of results.