5 Best Free Proxy Browser for 2021: A Review
INDIA, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best anonymous browsers and privacy tools will help safeguard your data against unauthorized collection and use by third-parties. This is increasingly a concern when using the internet due to the sheer amount of personally-identifiable data that internet companies now try to collect from their users.
Ordinarily, anyone can see what you do online. When you connect to a non-secure website, advertisers, hackers, and government agencies can see where you’re located and what kind of computer you’re using. This information can be used to feed you targeted ads, and it can block you from seeing certain web content.
If you want to protect your privacy online, one of the simplest ways to do that is using a proxy server. Effectively, it serves as a gateway between you and the internet, so when using a proxy server the details of the websites you visit and other online history is saved to that server, rather than to your computer.
Here in this article, we’ve combed through existing reviews and tested some free proxy services for you. And from what we’ve found, these are 5 of the best free proxy servers out there:
1. GoingVPN - Going VPN offers a fast, reliable, high-speed, safe, and secure VPN that is totally free. According to their users, their lightning-fast connection and unlimited data for streaming and downloading can let you enjoy surfing without limit. Have the freedom to access all applications, websites, and services with their masked IP addresses on global server locations. Also, don’t forget that they’re easily available for all Android phones and tablets.
You may check them out through these links:
Website: https://goingvpn.com/
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.going.vpn&referrer=utm_source%3DC-PR%26utm_campaign%3DC-PR
2. KProxy - KProxy is one of the most recommended free proxy servers. With KProxy, you have ten servers to choose from. You can manually pick from these and switch them anytime. So if you lose access to one server, you’re still protected. There are no imposed speed limits, as with some proxies. And KProxy has a good track record for avoiding detection and blocking by websites and ISPs.
You may check them out through this link: https://kproxy.com/
3. Hidester - Recent user reviews have given Hidester a good reputation for reliability. But it’s not for sure that the reputation will stand up, because this proxy is pretty new. Its commitment to security extends to free users but paying customers receive access to literally hundreds of additional servers. Hidester also offers a number of free tools alongside its web proxy. These include a secure password generator and a DNS leak test. These could be major perks for users who want to stay safe online.
You may check them out through this link: https://hidester.com/proxy/
4. Megaproxy - Compared to some free proxies, Megaproxy’s servers are harder for snoopers to identify. It’s a convenient setup, and you can easily switch between regular and protected browsing. Unfortunately, this might be important with the free version. Megaproxy limits non-paying users to 60 site visits in a five-hour period. And it only encrypts 20 cookies at a time. Still, this adds a little extra privacy that not all free proxies have.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.megaproxy.com/
5. 4everproxy - Before connecting to 4everproxy, you can select both the server and the IP location. There are over ten options for the first selection and even more for the second. By trying different options you can find the perfect balance between security and connection speed. But speed shouldn’t be much of an issue in any case. Each of its server boasts a one gigabit per second connection. Each connection also comes with optional SSL encryption and blockage of cookies and scripts.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.4everproxy.com/
