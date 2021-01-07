Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/ Unlawful Mischief *Update*

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20a504946 / 20a504945 / 20A504950 / 20A504970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen / Tpr. Joshua Mikkola                          

STATION:  VSP Derby                     

CONTACT#:  334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/27/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby/Charleston/ Westmore

VIOLATION: Vandalism

 

ACCUSED:   Jason O’Keefe                                          

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: 17

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDNET: After the initial news release, several more victims came

forward reporting damage to their home windows caused by marbles. The majority

of reported cases were from 12/27/20, occurring in the Towns of Derby, Charleston,

and Westmore. After further investigation, a juvenile and Jason O’Keefe were cited

into court for multiple counts of unlawful mischief.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  O’Keefe – 02/16/2021 @ 10 AM /// Juvenile – 02/22/2021 @ 3 PM.         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

**INITIAL NEWS RELEASE **

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/27/20, at approximately 1354 hours, Lauri Stonebreaker called VSP to

report the front window of her home was broken.  She resides on Main St (VT RT

105) in Derby Center.  Investigation revealed the projectile that penetrated her

window was a marble and suspected to have been shot from a sling shot.

Approximately 30 minutes later, DesiRae Fletcher called from her residence on VT

RT 105 in Charleston, VT, and reported the same thing.  Fletcher's home was

again targeted at approximately 1630 hours.  No one reported any injuries.  The

vehicle used is suspected to be a dark colored pick-up truck.  Anyone with

information that could lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible is

urged to contact troopers at VSP Derby. 

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

