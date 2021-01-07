Derby/ Unlawful Mischief *Update*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20a504946 / 20a504945 / 20A504950 / 20A504970
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen / Tpr. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/27/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby/Charleston/ Westmore
VIOLATION: Vandalism
ACCUSED: Jason O’Keefe
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: 17
SUMMARY OF INCIDNET: After the initial news release, several more victims came
forward reporting damage to their home windows caused by marbles. The majority
of reported cases were from 12/27/20, occurring in the Towns of Derby, Charleston,
and Westmore. After further investigation, a juvenile and Jason O’Keefe were cited
into court for multiple counts of unlawful mischief.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: O’Keefe – 02/16/2021 @ 10 AM /// Juvenile – 02/22/2021 @ 3 PM.
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
**INITIAL NEWS RELEASE **
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/27/20, at approximately 1354 hours, Lauri Stonebreaker called VSP to
report the front window of her home was broken. She resides on Main St (VT RT
105) in Derby Center. Investigation revealed the projectile that penetrated her
window was a marble and suspected to have been shot from a sling shot.
Approximately 30 minutes later, DesiRae Fletcher called from her residence on VT
RT 105 in Charleston, VT, and reported the same thing. Fletcher's home was
again targeted at approximately 1630 hours. No one reported any injuries. The
vehicle used is suspected to be a dark colored pick-up truck. Anyone with
information that could lead to the identity of the person(s) responsible is
urged to contact troopers at VSP Derby.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881