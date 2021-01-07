Cryptocurrency Is Poised to Go Mainstream, VHWWP’s SBR Platform Is Ahead of the Game
SBR Breaks the Norm of Typical Blockchains, Solving Common Problems to Revolutionize the Cryptocurrency IndustryREDDING, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the creation of the first digital currency (Bitcoin), by the enigmatic Satoshi Nakamoto, society has witnessed several industries adopting blockchain technology in a bid to improve business workflows and transform their operations. In the process of changing a stagnant and problematic economic structure worldwide, Bitcoin had its fair share of drawbacks. Numerous blockchain-based projects were created to solve these inherent problems, but they've either had half-baked success or failed to make any mark whatsoever.
SBR Blockchain, the new project with a double-pronged token system, aims to solve the many problems plaguing the blockchain and crypto space as a whole, including: mining profitability, energy consumption, centralized mining, volatility, and security.
-Cryptocurrency mining is no longer as profitable as it once was, and a drop in the price of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will hugely affect miners’ earnings. Constant competition prompts miners to upgrade their mining hardware even without significant or regular increased earnings.
-The carbon footprint created by mining farms and data centers is cause for concern. There is an urgent global need for a solution to this major energy wastage plaguing the growing cryptocurrency mining sector.
-The problem with centralized mining is the increased risk of the blockchain network being hijacked by a coalition of miners. In what is known as a 51% attack, a group of miners making up more than half of the total mining nodes can thereby seize control of the network.
-If crypto wants to be taken more seriously as a store of value, the problem of massive price volatility needs to be addressed.
-The unregulated nature of crypto makes it even more prone to attacks from malicious actors. SBR platform hopes to solve the inadequate crypto security problems. By capping the hash speed, SBR Blockchain will help prevent 51% attacks, thereby maintaining the integrity of the network.
The SBR blockchain platform has 5 main goals: improved security, mainstream adoption for cryptocurrencies, reduced price volatility, better incentives for miners as well as secure voting. In collaboration with VHWWP (Veterans Health and Welfare for World Prosperity), special care will be devoted to ensuring the social responsibility of the business as well as addressing the inherent flaws plaguing the industry.
It is well known that stable and profitable mining activities help reduce cryptocurrency price volatility. However, SBR takes it one step further to make the dream of many cryptocurrency bulls a reality with its miner loyalty program.
The most innovative feature of the SBR Blockchain platform is the two-coin strategy for reducing price volatility. The unique system has a special mechanic that determines the price of both the coin and the token, providing a bottom price that they may not go under.
A regular coin with a limited supply (like Bitcoin) that will be mined, and a token, backed by 200% reserves constituted out of silver and Bitcoin will be hosted on the network. There are 10 different algorithms for mining the coin, one for each year, after which rewards shift to a salary-based pay structure.
SBR is poised to revolutionize both cryptocurrency and finance industries as regulators, banks, and even the government have been waiting for innovation to finally propel the cryptocurrency industry into mainstream acceptance.
To learn more about SBR, please visit: https://github.com/VHWWP-International/SBR-Whitepaper
About Veterans Health and Welfare for World Prosperity
Launching in 2021, the SBR project is headed by David Larson, a passionate cryptocurrency enthusiast who gathered a team of people that are sharing the same vision. The platform was designed by an international non-profit organization, VHWWP (Veterans Health and Welfare for World Prosperity) whose main mission is to build a more prosperous living wage society. While all core personnel are attached to the VHWWP, an additional company, the SBR financial will be established by David Larson of VHWWP, once appointees have been elected for board positions.
Website
Press
Veterans Health and Welfare for World Prosperity
+1 8662010876
info@vhwwp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn