Sen. Steven Roberts Takes Oath of Office

Senator Steven Roberts Takes Oath of Office

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, took the oath of office at the start of the First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly. Senator Roberts will serve Missouri’s 5th Senatorial District, which includes a portion of the City of St. Louis, and joins 33 other members in the Legislature’s upper chamber.

“I appreciate all the support that has gotten me here today, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to serve my community in the General Assembly,” said Sen. Roberts. “I look forward to working to move the City of St. Louis and Missouri as a whole forward to meet the challenges of our times. Together, I believe we can and will build a better, safer home for all Missourians.”

Before joining the Senate, Sen. Roberts was elected to two terms in the Missouri House of Representatives. While in the House, Sen. Roberts served as the chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus and was the ranking minority party member on the Special Committee for Criminal Justice, as well as on the Judiciary Committee. Formerly a prosecutor in St. Louis City, Sen. Roberts has been an advocate for criminal justice reform, women’s reproductive health and economic development opportunities throughout his legislative career.



