Sen. Angela Walton Mosley Takes the Oath of Office to Serve the 13th Senatorial District

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Angela Walton Mosley, D-Florissant, took the oath of office and was sworn in as a member of the 101st General Assembly on Wednesday, Jan. 6, the first day of the 2021 legislative session. Senator Walton Mosley represents the 13th Senatorial District, which consists of the northern part of St. Louis County.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the great people of the 13th Senatorial District,” Sen. Walton Mosley said. “This past year was particularly difficult for so many Missourians, and I look forward to the opportunity to pass legislation that will help bring our state back stronger than ever.”
The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly began on Jan. 6 and ends on May 14.
For more information on Sen. Walton Mosley’s legislative actions, visit her official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Mosley.
