Sen. Rick Brattin Sworn in As Senator from the 31st District

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, was sworn in today as the state senator for Missouri’s 31st Senatorial District, which covers part of west-central Missouri, from Barton County north to Cass County. He succeeds term-limited Ed Emery, who served eight years in the Missouri Senate.

“It is truly an honor to represent the people of Missouri’s 31st District,” Sen. Brattin said. “With so many important issues facing our state and country, I am ready to get to work for the people who elected me and fight for our constitutional rights, protecting our Second Amendment rights, and defending the sanctity of life.”

Senator Brattin was one of 11 new members of the Senate to be sworn in just after noon as family, friends and colleagues looked on. The swearing-in ceremony marks the beginning of the legislative session, which runs from January to May each year.

“The people of Missouri sent a message in November that they want government to do things differently.” Sen. Brattin said. “They are tired of government that spends and taxes too much and they are tired of government that’s too powerful and too involved in their lives. My priority in the Senate will be to bring government back to its constitutional roots – limited and in service to the people. Our best days are still ahead of us, but only if we protect the values that made this country great – faith, family and freedom.”

Senator Brattin is the former auditor of Cass County and previously served four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, from 2010-2018. In addition to his legislative duties, Sen. Brattin owns and operates a small construction company. He resides in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and their five children.