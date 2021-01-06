Lehigh Valley: Road Restrictions for UGI Utility Work

​County: Lehigh Municipality: South Whitehall Twp. Road name: Whitehall Avenue Between: Belmont Street and Huckleberry Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road is closed and detoured for UGI gas main work. Detour utilizes Belmont Street, 21st Street, and Huckleberry Road. Please use caution. Start date: 1/6/21 Est completion date: 1/6/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 11:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem City Road name: PA 378 Between: Sassafras Street and Frederick Street Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas line work. Please use caution. Start date: 1/6/21 Est completion date: 1/6/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: