01-06-2021 Dueling Jackpots as MegaMillions Climbs to $490 Million, Powerball At $410 Million

Charleston, W.Va. – After failing to match winning numbers Tuesday and the continued strong sales across the country, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $490 million, while Powerball sits at $410 million with a drawing in sight Wednesday evening.

At $900 million, the dueling jackpots combine for the highest jackpot total since October 2018, when Mega Millions reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion. At its current mark of $490 million, Mega Millions, if won, is at its 8th-largest jackpot in game history.

“This is only the third time that both games have simultaneously had advertised jackpots larger than $400 million,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “The high jackpots have created a great deal of enthusiasm among our players, and we would love to see another Jackpot winner here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.”

Tickets for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Wednesday.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, January 8.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.