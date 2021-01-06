2021-01-06 09:24:31.207 Warsaw Man Wins $100,000 Top Scratchers Prize

2021-01-06 09:24:31.207

Allan Gockel of Warsaw won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket. Gockel claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Jefferson City regional office on Dec. 28, 2020.

“Break the Bank” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $3.1 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $100,000 and three prizes of $20,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lincoln Bullseye, 100 Highway 65, in Lincoln.

In FY20, players in Benton County won more than $2.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $307,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more.