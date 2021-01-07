Downtown Woodbridge's Special Improvement District Announces New Branding and Marketing Plans
New Branding & Marketing Plans to Showcase Businesses on Main Street
The plans for the next few years are vast and will give Main Street a whole new look. We are extremely excited to invite new businesses and young families to the neighborhood.”WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Woodbridge’s Special Improvement District (SID) announces the launch of its new marketing with a new logo, tagline, social media accounts and website in the midst of the redevelopment of Main Street.
— Vito Mazza, SID President and Owner of Vito Mazza Salon & Spa
Keeping with the town’s nostalgic green color, the new logo combines the hustle and bustle of downtown, showcasing future apartment buildings, businesses, and the convenient hub of the train station, with the family friendly atmosphere of Main Street.
Accompanying the logo is the inspirational and hopeful tagline, “We Believe in Main Street” which holds a special message of anticipation and optimism for things to come.
“Our new identity reflects the current times but also the exciting future of Downtown Woodbridge. The plans for the next few years are vast and will give Main Street a whole new look. We are extremely excited to invite new businesses and young families to the neighborhood.”, says Vito Mazza, SID President and Owner of Vito Mazza Salon & Spa.
The new website will be a resource for visitors to explore Downtown Woodbridge and all it has to offer, from shopping, fine dining, beauty salons, fitness gyms, and more.
“This is a very exciting time for us! Reinventing and promoting Downtown Woodbridge is a way to let people know that our businesses really offer something for everyone. Through our new marketing we want the community to learn more about the people behind the small businesses on Main Street and really to get to know their stories through creative forms of marketing”, says Nancy Drumm, Woodbridge Councilwoman, Membership Director of Woodbridge Chamber of Commerce and SID Member.
Redevelopment of the downtown has begun with a new apartment building complex at 10 Main Street, which will have direct access to the NJ Transit New Jersey Coast Rail Line, a community room with a kitchen and bar, fitness center, and an outdoor pool/patio. Additional projects will roll out over the next few years on Main Street and Green Street.
About Woodbridge, NJ
The Township of Woodbridge is the oldest original township in the state of New Jersey. It was settled in the early autumn of 1664 and was granted a charter on June 1, 1669 by King Charles of England. With a population of 106,000 residents and burgeoning industrial retail service, transportation and professional growth, Woodbridge is the fifth largest municipality in New Jersey and the center of progress and activity for Central Jersey. Contributing to this phenomenal growth has been a knowledgeable and skilled populace willing to keep ahead of the time in developing its economy and community.
