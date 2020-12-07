Physical Features Salon & Spa in Woodbridge Receives 2020 Success Award and Praise For Being #1 In Covid-Safe Salon
In a time when we're all forced to live with the threat of this killer virus, finding a safe haven for personal services is something we can all appreciate.WOODBRIDGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical Features, the “go-to” salon in Middlesex County opened in 1971 under the helm of Owner, Operator, Korean War Veteran and Entertainer Richard Anzivino.
Jokingly called a “modern day Nostradamus”, Anzivino has been cutting hair for 74 years and designed his Main Street salon with privacy in mind, building each stylist seat with its own private area created with permanent partitions. “I joke that I knew a pandemic was coming years ago, that’s where I get the “modern day Nostradamus” nickname, but that wasn’t my original intent. I wanted each of our clients to feel a sense of privacy and design a place for comfort and relaxation. Now the partitions have been working double duty, they perfectly keep everyone safe during the pandemic, much more effective than 6 feet of social distancing!”
In addition to the private partitions, cleaning and disinfecting regularly, wearing masks and social distancing, Physical Features has installed two air purification systems, mainly used by hospitals and dental offices called, HALO-LED to kill all viruses in the air, including COVID-19.
Because of their efforts, Physical Features recently received the “2020 Success Award Winner of Middlesex County” by the New Jersey Small Business Development Center and has been praised by the County’s Inspector as going above and beyond, being the #1 Compliant Salon in the Area.
“We are thrilled to be awarded such praise! We have been working very hard to keep our clients, some who have been coming to us for over 40 years, safe and happy. It’s important to people that they can have an outlet for self-care even with all of the craziness going on in the world right now”, says Anzivino.
###
ABOUT PHYSICAL FEATURES:
When you walk through our doors you immediately realize we’re not your typical hometown salon. Our atmosphere is casual with a big city sophistication that’s hard to find in most suburban salons. Our ambiance is impressive yet comfortable.
All services are provided by experienced professionals using modern techniques. Only the best professional products are used in the salon – Goldwell Hair Color – LCN Nails and a full line of professional of health and skincare products. physical-features.com
Cassie Galasetti
Social Sidekick
+1 732-822-9861
cassie@socialsidekickmedia.com