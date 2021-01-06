Notice of Public Comment Regarding Waiver Request to U.S. Department of Education
NEWS RELEASE
For Immediate Release: December 28, 2020
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is requesting a waiver from the U. S. Department of Education according to section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) for the following requirements of Title IV, Part A of ESEA due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the President has declared a national emergency under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. As a result of this health crisis, schools and communities face unprecedented obstacles during the 2020-2021 school year. Providing additional flexibilities in the use of Title IV, Part A funds will advance student academic achievement by helping schools address their critical needs.
The waiver would provide flexibility to the following:
- Section 4106(d) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, related to LEA needs assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.
- Section 4106(e)(2)(C), (D), and (E) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, with respect to content-area spending requirements for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2020 Title IV, Part A funds.
- Section 4109(b) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, with respect to the fifteen percent spending limitation for technology infrastructure for FY 2020 Title IV, Part A funds.
As part of the waiver process under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, local education agencies and the public are invited to provide comments between December 28, 2020 and January 11, 2021. For those wishing to comment on the requested waiver, please email comments to federalprograms2@mdek12.org. Please indicate “Title IV, Part A Funds Waiver” in the subject line. The MDE will consider all comments.