Notice of Public Comment Regarding Waiver Request to U.S. Department of Education

For Immediate Release: December 28, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is requesting a waiver from the U. S. Department of Education according to section 8401(b) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) for the following requirements of Title IV, Part A of ESEA due to the extraordinary circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the President has declared a national emergency under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. As a result of this health crisis, schools and communities face unprecedented obstacles during the 2020-2021 school year. Providing additional flexibilities in the use of Title IV, Part A funds will advance student academic achievement by helping schools address their critical needs.

The waiver would provide flexibility to the following:

Section 4106(d) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, related to LEA needs assessments for the 2020-2021 school year. Section 4106(e)(2)(C), (D), and (E) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, with respect to content-area spending requirements for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2020 Title IV, Part A funds. Section 4109(b) of Title IV, Part A of the ESEA, with respect to the fifteen percent spending limitation for technology infrastructure for FY 2020 Title IV, Part A funds.