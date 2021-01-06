Railroad Crossing Repairs Planned In Farwell

FARWELL—FM 292, in the city of Farwell, will be closed to traffic next Tuesday, Jan. 12, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing.

FM 292 traffic will be detoured around the work area using US 60. The repair work is a one-day operation and the road is scheduled to reopened to traffic late-Tuesday. Work will take place weather permitting.