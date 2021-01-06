Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,351 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Repairs Planned In Farwell

FARWELL—FM 292, in the city of Farwell, will be closed to traffic next Tuesday, Jan. 12, to allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform routine maintenance work on the railroad crossing.

FM 292 traffic will be detoured around the work area using US 60. The repair work is a one-day operation and the road is scheduled to reopened to traffic late-Tuesday. Work will take place weather permitting. 

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Repairs Planned In Farwell

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.