“THE ASCENSION SHOW” LAUNCHES SECOND SEASON

Dr. Denise McDermott, Dr. Andrea Best, Jennifer Shaffer and Cathleen O'Toole photos of each woman

The Ascension Show Embodies Mindful Messaging

The image is the logo of Manhattan Beach, CA - based Ascension Media

"The Ascension Show" is a weekly video podcast produced by Ascension Media

Psychiatrists and Spiritual Intuitive Examine Universal Truths on Weekly Video Podcast

Integrity was the first Universal Truth our show addressed. You first must establish you’re authentic and speaking Truth, otherwise the intention of what you want to achieve will not be obtained.”
— Dr. Andrea Best
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of a successful nine-show first season, Ascension Media announces it will launch a second season of “The Ascension Show” in 2021. The video podcast is a high-vibrational examination of earth’s Universal Truths, how they relate to the world around us and assignments to better infuse the truths into everyday life.

“My favorite part of the show is that it’s ancestral wisdom meets pop culture,” says Ascension Media CEO & Founder Dr. Denise McDermott. Dr. Denise is joined in anchoring, by fellow integrative adult and child psychiatrist Dr. Andrea Best, Ascension Medium/Spiritual Intuitive Jennifer Shaffer and professional broadcaster Cathleen O’Toole. “It’s a multi-generational, multi-cultural and multi-dimensional energy exchange and it’s grounded in love and not ego and you can feel it, it’s tangible,” says Dr. Denise.

“Integrity was the first Universal Truth our show addressed,” says Dr. Best. “You first have to establish that you’re authentic and what you’re speaking is Truth, otherwise the intention of what you want to achieve will not be obtained,” says Dr. Best.

The team believes viewers are gaining tremendous insight into the work of spiritual intuitives such as “The Ascension Show’s” Jennifer Shaffer. “We are taking fear out of the unknown; we’re putting terminology with what people are feeling that isn’t scary for them. We’re taking the scary parts out of what this is and making it empowering instead,” said Shaffer.

The weekly video podcast releases Sundays at 11:11 am pacific time on www.ascensionmedia.love. The show has featured guests from the world of fashion, medicine, sports, education and consciousness. Prose writer Beverly Bergmann, who provided Season One’s weekly Universal Truth assignments, has proven so popular she is joining the team for Season Two as its fifth anchor.

“I’ve gotten real feedback from the viewers,” says Dr. Denise. “One viewer said, ‘I love the Gratitude show. I got my own gratitude notebook.’ So what I love is that we have gotten feedback that people are inspired to reach their own highest level of Awareness.”

