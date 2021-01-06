Governor issues executive clemency to 12 individuals

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued additional pardons, invoking her power of executive clemency for 12 individuals convicted of crimes in New Mexico, the overwhelming majority of whom were guilty of a non-violent offense.

The forgiven offenses committed by the individuals included drug possession, auto burglary, forgery and fraud, among others. All but one of the offenses dated back more than a decade; some dated back to the 1980s.

Five of the individuals had applied for clemency under the Martinez administration, four of whom received no answer to their application whatsoever.

The latest issuance of executive clemency follows 19 pardons issued by Gov. Lujan Grisham in June 2020. Those had been the first pardons issued in the state since 2012, following almost a decade of neglect under the previous state administration.

Article V, Section 6 of the New Mexico Constitution provides that the “governor shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons, after conviction for all offenses except treason and in cases of impeachment.” The governor’s decision to pardon is “unrestrained by any consideration other than the conscience and wisdom and the sense of public duty of the governor.”

The governor’s pardoning power extends to all offenses committed under state law other than the offenses of impeachment and treason. The governor does not have authority to pardon convictions for violations of municipal ordinances or convictions from another jurisdiction, such as convictions from other states and convictions under federal law.

The governor’s pardon restores certain fundamental rights, such as the right to vote and the right to hold public office and other positions of public trust.

Pardons are filed with the Office of the Secretary of State.

Those interested in applying for executive clemency may visit this website, download the administration’s guidelines for executive clemency here and download the application for executive clemency here.