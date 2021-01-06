Pitt County District Court to Resume Operations and Split Criminal Court Calendars

Pitt County Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy has issued a memo regarding the resumption of operations for district court and splitting criminal court calendars. Pitt County district courts will resume court scheduled for January 14.

“I am not aware of a new forthcoming emergency directive to extend the postponement of non-essential courts,” stated Judge Braddy in the memo. “As a result, district court intends to resume the court schedule on January 14, 2021.”

In order to address courtroom capacity, the rule for criminal calendars through June 2021 will be that defendants whose last names begin with A - M will report at 9:00 a.m. and defendants whose last names begin with N - Z are to report at 2:00 p.m. on their court date. There will be one calendar for the criminal court, but admittance to the courtroom at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. will be based on the last name of the defendant.

“There is no perfect solution for the handling of criminal calendars due to the volume of cases while maintaining social distancing and compliance with courtroom capacity,” said Judge Braddy. “I appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all those involved as we proceed in these challenging times.”

View the entire memo for full details and further instructions.