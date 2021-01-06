Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lawmakers Prepare for the Start of the 2021 Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri General Assembly return to the State Capitol for the start of the 2021 legislative session, which officially begins at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The 2021 legislative session marks the beginning of the 101st General Assembly.

