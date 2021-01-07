GovTech 100 list for 2021 features CITYDATA.ai
CITYDATA.ai, the leader in geospatial AI, has been named to the prestigious GovTech 100 list of technology companies focused on civic innovation for government.
With fresh, accurate, and daily crowdsourced mobility data insights for over 1500 cities worldwide, we are setting the standard for geospatial AI for the public sector at a global scale.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top-100 companies leading and innovating in the government technology sector. The list represents a collection of established enterprises and innovative startups, like San Francisco-based CITYDATA.ai (https://citydata.ai). The GovTech 100 companies are nominated, compiled, and published by the public sector experts and industry luminaries at the Government Technology magazine (https://govtech.com), the flagship periodical for editorial content about information technology in the public sector.
— Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai
"The growing and dynamic market of technology solutions has helped governments around the world to respond to the many challenges posed by 2020. All companies operating in this market deserve significant recognition for their work (especially over the last year), but the curated list of GovTech 100 companies for 2021 definitely caught our attention," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation Officer, GovTech.com. The full list can be found at this link: https://www.govtech.com/100/2021
The GovTech 100 list for 2021 includes marquee brands like Accela, Axon, CentralSquare Technologies, ESRI, Granicus, GTY Technology Holdings, Mark43, Motorola Solutions, Nextdoor, OpenGov, Periscope Holdings, RapidSOS, and Tyler Technologies. "While it truly is an honor to be included in the echelon of government technology powerhouses, it also is a testament to our vision, technology, and execution. With fresh, accurate, and daily crowdsourced mobility data insights for over 1500 cities worldwide, we are setting the standard for geospatial AI for the public sector at a global scale," said Apurva (Apu) Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA.ai
Cities are continuously trying to understand how residents and visitors interact and engage with their neighborhoods, assets, businesses, places, and services. City leaders and decision-makers seek answers to questions like "how many people visited downtown this past weekend?" or "how many people frequent local parks and open spaces?". That's where CITYDATA.ai comes in.
CITYDATA.ai combines public and private data to model digital replicas or digital twins for smarter cities. The geospatial AI platform provides People Intelligence™ in the form of real-world patterns about people-density and people-movement for every census block and neighborhood. Such data insights make it easy for city leaders to make data-driven decisions to optimize budgets, prioritize programs, quantify the social impact, and engage with local communities.
The data insights are published through CITYDASH.ai (https://citydash.ai), the geospatial data dashboard in the cloud with an easy-to-use map-based visual interface that can be accessed through any web browser. CITYDASH.ai is available for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, UAE, South Africa, and Russia.
"Our data dashboard provides the foundational measurements for enabling use cases related to economic development, recreation and parks, commercial footfalls, mobility and transportation, 311 customer service, disaster resiliency, and sustainability. Through CITYDASH.ai, we are enabling smarter, safer, and sustainable cities and democratizing access to data insights that were previously inaccessible to city departments," said Carl Nielson, CITYDATA's Managing Director for North America and the EU.
CITYDASH.ai is priced for cities on a budget. The flat-rate monthly subscription fee includes unlimited accounts, unlimited data, top-tier service, and support from the data scientists and geospatial experts at CITYDATA.ai. The company encourages users to explore the technology platform, the data dashboard, and the APIs for free by signing up online at the CITYDASH.ai website (https://citydash.ai) or the UniverCity.ai blog site (https://univercity.ai).
