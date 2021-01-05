State disciplines health care providers-R20-33

For immediate release: January 5, 2021 (21-001)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In November 2020 the secretary of health conditionally granted an agency-affiliated counselor credential to Sandra Dawn Allen (CG61087918) and placed her on probation until at least July 21, 2022. Allen must abide by conditions imposed in July 2020 when she received a substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Clark County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Wendy Janelle Williams (RN00117710).

Douglas County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Jill Sackman (RN00112706) with unprofessional conduct. Sackman allegedly had a romantic and sexual relationship with a former patient, and lived with the former patient.

Grant County

In November 2020 the Chiropractic Commission filed a third amended statement of charges against chiropractor Richard L. Ribellia (CH00001412) to add allegations involving sexual misconduct.

Grays Harbor County

In November 2020 the Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Lindsey Morgan (CM60497264) with unprofessional conduct. In 2018 Morgan was convicted of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2019 Morgan was convicted of unlawful possession of controlled substance – heroin, and of third-degree assault. Morgan is subject to a bench warrant on 2019 charges of third-degree theft, and of possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry.

King County

In October 2020 the Dental Commission entered an agreement with dentist Abdelhossein Shahrasbi (DE00009000) that fines him $10,000 and requires him to reimburse the commission for $1,184.66 in expenses. In addition to submitting to audits, Shahrasbi must complete continuing education in radiograph training, chart management and documentation, coding, and diagnosis and treatment planning. Shahrasbi must also pass a jurisprudence exam, as well as an ethics and boundaries exam. The dentist didn’t keep adequate treatment records for five patients.

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Christian V. Steppe (RN00145873).

In November 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the massage therapist credential of Solomia Patrashko (MA60256842).

In October 2020 the secretary of health placed registered nursing assistant Avelino Uy Go (NA60179331) on probation for at least one year. Go must pay a $250 fine, and complete continuing education in assisting with medications, as well as in law and ethics. Go’s license was suspended in August 2020 in connection with a finding that Go neglected a vulnerable adult.

Kitsap County

In November 2020 the secretary of health ended conditions on the substance use disorder professional trainee credential of Shannon Rae Barker, also known as Shannon Cantrell (CO60724206).

In October 2020 the Dental Commission modified an agreement with dentist John J. Bial (DE00006310) to indicate Bial completed continuing education in charting, documentation, and ethics. Bial’s treatment of a patient fell below the standard of care.

Lewis County

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Austyn Deel (NC60798095) with unprofessional conduct. Deel allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

Pacific County

In September 2020 the secretary of health denied a substance use disorder professional trainee credential to Stacy Ann Wirkkala (CO61077791). In 2015 and again in 2019 Wirkkala was convicted in Oregon of driving under the influence. In 2016 Wirkkala was convicted in Oregon of second-degree theft, and of computer crime.

Pierce County

In November 2020 the Agency-Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency-affiliated counselor Joshua Quaintance (CG60855518) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Quaintance was charged with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and with two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Snohomish County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission ended conditions on the registered nurse credential of Cynthia Rae Beckley (RN60184501).

In November 2020 the secretary of health withdrew a notice of intent to issue a cease-and-desist order to Bridget Theresa Lewellen-Koski.

Spokane County

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Dedrick Antonio Montgomery (NA60724036, NC60832475) with unprofessional conduct. Montgomery allegedly administered medication to a patient while his credentials were expired.

Thurston County

In November 2020 the Mental Health Counselor Program entered an agreement with mental health counselor Becky M. Cox (LH00008881) that places her on probation for at least three years. Cox must pay a $1,000 fine, practice under a mentor, submit to audits, and pass an ethics course. Cox violated professional boundaries with a client, including text messaging about personal matters, exchanging gifts, and traveling to Las Vegas with their spouses. The counselor didn’t keep contemporaneous records of her treatment of the client and the client’s then-spouse, billed the client’s insurances for services after her professional relationship with the client ended, billed clients and insurance for appointments that didn’t occur, and billed clients and insurance for time spent outside of counseling at her office.