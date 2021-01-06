St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A400082
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 1/5/2021 1555 hours
STREET: Concord Avenue,
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Higgins Hill
WEATHER: Light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tyler McLain
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total damage
INJURIES: Lacerations to face and neck
HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical
Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew Blanchard
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mcindoe Falls, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Ram
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On January 5th 2020, at approximately 1555 hours Troopers with
the VT State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Concord Avenue in St.
Johnsbury. Troopers Learned that Tyler McLain was operating a 2002 Subaru
Impreza when he lost control of his vehicle and traveled into the oncoming lane of travel striking a
2014 Dodge Ram operated by Andrew Blanchard. The vehicles collided causing total
damage to both vehicles. Blanchard and his passenger were both uninjured. Mclain
was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Complex with neck and facial
lacerations. Mclain is currently in stable condition and was being transported
to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment. Mclain's passenger
was uninjured. Speed and alcohol on Mclain's part are believed to be
contributing factors. Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.