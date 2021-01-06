Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A400082                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 1/5/2021 1555 hours

STREET: Concord Avenue,

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Higgins Hill

WEATHER: Light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tyler McLain

AGE: 22   

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total damage

INJURIES: Lacerations to face and neck 

HOSPITAL: Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical

Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew Blanchard

AGE: 31   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mcindoe Falls, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge  

VEHICLE MODEL: Ram

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total damage

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On January 5th 2020, at approximately 1555 hours Troopers with

the VT State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Concord Avenue in St.

Johnsbury. Troopers Learned that Tyler McLain was operating a 2002 Subaru

Impreza when he lost control of his vehicle and  traveled into the oncoming lane of travel striking a

2014 Dodge Ram operated by Andrew Blanchard. The vehicles collided causing total

damage to both vehicles. Blanchard and his passenger were both uninjured. Mclain

was transported to the Northeast Vermont Regional Complex with neck and facial

lacerations. Mclain is currently in stable condition and was being transported

to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment. Mclain's passenger

was uninjured. Speed and alcohol on Mclain's part are believed to be

contributing factors. Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident.

 

 

 

