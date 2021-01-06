Road Closure: Rte 22A Benson

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 22A in Benson between Mill Pond Rd & East Rd will have one lane closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

Bridgette Hartman

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, Vermont 05158

(802) 722-4600 Business

(802) 722-4690 Fax

Bridgette.hartman@vermont.gov