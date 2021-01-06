Road Closure: Rte 22A Benson
Vermont Route 22A in Benson between Mill Pond Rd & East Rd will have one lane closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
