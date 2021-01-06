Royalton / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B200052

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/5/21 at 1527

STREET: Vermont Rt 66

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McDonalds

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Evan Wheatley

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Accord

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christie Ashline

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/5/21 at 1527, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Rt 66 in Randolph. The crash occurred in the area of Vermont Rt 66 and the McDonalds Restaurant. Vermont Rt 66, in the area of the crash, was closed for approximately one hour. Evan Wheatley was operating a Honda Accord when the vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway. Wheatley’s vehicle stuck a Ford Expedition, which was operated by Christie Ashline. Ashline swerved to avoid contact with Wheatley’s vehicle, but was unable to avoid the crash. Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. Both operators were transported to Gifford Medical Center for minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Randolph Fire Department.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.