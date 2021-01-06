Royalton / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B200052
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 1/5/21 at 1527
STREET: Vermont Rt 66
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: McDonalds
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Evan Wheatley
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Accord
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christie Ashline
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Expedition
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/5/21 at 1527, Vermont State Police received a call advising of a two car motor vehicle crash on Vermont Rt 66 in Randolph. The crash occurred in the area of Vermont Rt 66 and the McDonalds Restaurant. Vermont Rt 66, in the area of the crash, was closed for approximately one hour. Evan Wheatley was operating a Honda Accord when the vehicle crossed the center line of the roadway. Wheatley’s vehicle stuck a Ford Expedition, which was operated by Christie Ashline. Ashline swerved to avoid contact with Wheatley’s vehicle, but was unable to avoid the crash. Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene. Both operators were transported to Gifford Medical Center for minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Vermont State Police were assisted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Randolph Fire Department.
