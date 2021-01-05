There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,427 in the last 365 days.
2021-01-05 11:46:13.807 Jackpot Just Raised to $447 Million
Due to strong sales, the official jackpot estimate for the Tuesday, Jan. 5, Mega Millions drawing has been raised from $432 million to $447 million, with an estimated cash value of $339.6 million.
This is now the ninth-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered.
The Missouri Lottery reminds all players to play within their means. It only takes one ticket to win.
