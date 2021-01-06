RE: Road Closure Randolph

VT Route 66 is opened to one lane at this time.

From: Dyer, Brianna <Brianna.Dyer@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, January 5, 2021 3:41 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - Road Closures <Aot.RoadClosures@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure Randolph

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 66 is closed in the area of McDonalds / I 89 ramps for a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.