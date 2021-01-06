Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic switch scheduled for SH 334

Tyler – TxDOT is preparing to make a traffic switch on the SH 334 Bridge Project between Seven Points and Gun Barrel City. Traffic is scheduled to be moved on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

The switch, tentatively set to begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, will place traffic in its new lane configuration onto the new bridges adjacent to the existing bridges across Cedar Creek Lake. Traffic flow will be impacted during the process, and drivers should expect delays as the changes are implemented. The roadway should return to normal traffic flow on Friday morning.

Work got underway on SH 334 in March 2019. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with the construction of two new bridges north of the existing bridges. It also includes resurfacing the travel lanes. The $41.2 million project is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

