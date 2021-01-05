Started During a Recession – Celebrating 20 Years During a Pandemic
Cornerstone Business Services achieves major milestone.
I didn’t anticipate an economic downturn would occur in March 2001 and last a full eight months. It made for a rocky start, but it also provided me with strong lessons in perseverance and planning.”GREEN BAY, WI, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recession and a pandemic are not the type of bookend events that encourage business development or growth. But, for Cornerstone Business Services, they are important markers in the company’s history as the firm celebrates 20 years of business in 2021.
— Scott Bushkie
“I had a few years of mergers and acquisition experience under my belt when I decided to start my own firm in January 2001,” explained Scott Bushkie, CBI, M&AMI, Founder of Cornerstone Business Services. “I certainly didn’t anticipate that an economic downturn would occur in March of that year and last for a full eight months. It made for a rocky start, but it also provided me with strong lessons in perseverance and planning.”
Since then, the firm has weathered two recessions, and now a pandemic, while growing into one of the largest lower middle market, boutique investment banks in the Midwest. The firm’s 15-person team includes seasoned advisors, buy-side and sell-side analysts, valuation experts and other back office specialists that serve businesses with revenues between $5 million and $150 million.
Bushkie credits three things with the firm’s success: the expertise and dedication of Cornerstone’s team of specialists, the firm’s proprietary Assurance 360 process, and the focus on serving an underserved market space.
“When it comes to our staff, they have a ‘whatever it takes’ attitude,” stated Bushkie. “Their passion and work ethic has made our mission of creating positive, life-changing events for all those we serve, come to life. They know our proprietary Assurance 360 process inside and out, and make it work to help our clients achieve their goals.” The Assurance 360 process has resulted in a closing ratio that is roughly three times the industry average. Over its 20-year history, Cornerstone has averaged a 70% closing rate. In 2019 and 2020, the firm’s closing rate was 100% and 83% respectively.
“In addition to our specialists and our process, another cornerstone of our success has come from serving a vastly underserved market niche,” Bushkie explained.
“Our clients are businesses that are too small for the big investment banks, but too large for the traditional business broker model which typically handles smaller, main street businesses,” he said. “When I started the business, there very few firms helping the lower middle market business owner, which meant they had to go it alone or take whatever help they could get when they were acquiring or selling a business. We changed the marketplace with our approach. I am proud of the work we’ve done and the businesses we’ve helped through the years, and look forward to what the future will bring.”
Cornerstone Business Services, Inc. is a boutique investment banking firm, providing strategic consulting, valuations and mergers and acquisitions services to lower middle market companies. Cornerstone’s corporate office is located in Green Bay, Wis., serving clients nationally and internationally. For more information, visit www.cornerstone-business.com. Follow us on: Facebook and LinkedIn
Photo attached of Scott Bushkie
Media Contact:
Cole Buergi
Leonard & Finco Public Relations, Inc.
(920) 619-4400
cbuergi@LFpublicrelations.com
