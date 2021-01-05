Cornerstone International Alliance Welcomes New International Member
Cornerstone International Alliance (C.I.A.), an international mergers and acquisition (M&A) alliance, has added GM Corporate Solutions of New Delhi, India to its team of elite M&A firms and advisors. The Alliance is comprised of 20 industry-leading M&A and investment banking firms in the U.S. and across the globe focused exclusively on serving businesses in the lower middle market.
“GM Corporate Solutions adds a unique perspective to the Alliance,” stated Nick Olsen, Managing Director of Cornerstone International Alliance. “In addition to its valuable connections throughout Asia, the firm offers a variety of services to advise businesses in their financial journeys, as well as assist start-up ventures with fundraising and allied services.”
Alliance partners work with business owners of firms with $500,000 to $10 million in EBITDA or $5 million to $150 million in revenue; developing accurate, honest and maximized valuations, helping sell a business, or helping the owner’s business grow through strategic acquisitions.
Founded in 2012, GM Corporate Solutions (GMC) is a multi-disciplinary professional advisory firm specializing in providing result-oriented strategic & financial services. “GMC is excited to be associated with the Cornerstone International Alliance and contribute to its purpose by knowledge and relationship sharing, as well as creating new opportunities for the benefit of the fellow members in collaborative ways,” explained Gopal Maheshwari, Managing Partner with GM Corporate Solutions. “Our objective is to engage in cross-border M&A transactions and also advising the network firms with respect to available investment opportunities in India and in the region.”
In addition to GM Corporate Solutions, other Alliance partners include: (*designates Founding Members):
• Agency Brokerage Consultants – Rockledge, FL *
• Burnett Business Advisors – Rocklin, CA
• Business Transitions Strategies – Pembroke, NH and Andover, MA *
• Cornerstone Business Services – Green Bay, WI, Orange County, CA and Tipton, IA *
• Delta Business Advisors – Scottsdale, AZ *
• Exit Strategies Group – Petaluma, CA, Roseville, CA, San Jose, CA and Camas, WA
• Forward Corporate Finance Limited – Bishop’s Stratford, UK
• Keystone Business Advisors – Westlake Village, CA
• Kingsbridge Capital Partners – Kansas City, MO *
• Kingsley Group – Springfield, MO *
• Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors – Lewisburg, PA *
• Portage M&A Advisory – Hamilton, ON, Niagara, ON and Toronto, ON
• Strategic M&A Advisors – Ridgeland, MS and Little Rock, AR
• Tennessee Valley Group – Franklin, TN *
• The Hughes Group & Associates – Edmond, OK
• The NYBB Group – Melville, NY and New York, NY
• The Woodward Company Inc. – Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
• Touchstone Advisor’s – Enfield, CT, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT and Marlborough, MA *
• True North M&A – Calgary and Vancouver, CA
• Walden Businesses, Inc. – Atlanta, GA *
