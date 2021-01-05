01-05-2021 MegaMillions Jackpot Increases to $447 Million

CHARLESTON, W.VA. –– Due to strong sales across the country, the estimated annuity jackpot for the Tuesday, January 5 drawing has been increased to $447 million, making it the 9th-largest in the game’s history. The estimated cash value is $339.6 million.

Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by Tuesday at 9:59 pm ET.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.