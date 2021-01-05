Deltec Homes and Arch Out Loud Launch "The Hurricane Home of the Future" Design Competition
The competition, titled Shelter: Designing within a Hurricane Shell, challenges participants to design the hurricane resilient home of the future.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deltec Homes, an international residential home builder known around the world for their hurricane-resistant homes, and Arch Out Loud are excited to announce The Hurricane Home of the Future competition.
2020 was officially the most active Atlantic hurricane season on record. It was historic – filled with 30 tropical storms, 13 which became hurricanes and six achieved major hurricane status. And those living in coastal areas were at the highest risk. These storms wreaked havoc and their destructive force caused billions of dollars in damage to coastal communities and inland residential areas as well. The effects of climate change have been devastating, impacting a larger group of people and bringing natural calamity to a wider swath of geography. Current trends have only heightened this danger as more people move into areas impacted by extreme weather.
The Deltec/Arch Out Loud competition, titled Shelter: Designing within a Hurricane Shell, challenges participants to design the hurricane resilient home of the future. This competition poses a unique challenge to architects and interior designers to study Deltec’s existing residential home structures, the evolution of building techniques, and the role that design can play in creating the future resilient home.
“Since our founding 52 years ago, Deltec Homes has continuously pushed the limits of resilient coastal homes. We are renowned for our panelized structure that has stood strong to every major hurricane in Deltec’s history. Our mission has always been focused on innovation and advancement in lockstep with what our customers want—a deep connection to their environment that meets their specific lifestyles. We are excited to sponsor this competition and tap into the worldwide design community’s most innovative minds to see how they imagine future homes,” comments Steve Linton, president, Deltec Homes.
“Our competitions have tackled some of the most pressing issues impacting society. Given the catastrophic damage hurricanes have had and the increasing risk they present, we were eager to work with Deltec Homes on this challenge. This competition is unique for us in that it marries both a structural component with a design opportunity to imagine homes that give their owners the benefit of living in some of the most beautiful natural areas while being protected from its harshest elements. We are excited to see how the architects and designers who enter this competition reveal their visions on the future of residential architecture in a coastal environment—visions that can have an impact worldwide,” states Nick Graham, co-Founder, Arch Out Loud.
About the Competition
The competition participants all use the same panelized system but can select from three different shell models that represent emerging lifestyle trends.
(1) Minimized homes—more living in a smaller space; (2) Vertical homes—expansive living on a small footprint; and (3) Extended homes - ones that function beyond the traditional nuclear family or traditional use.
The competition officially launched December 19, 2020 and the deadline for submissions is April 3, 2021. Four prizes will be awarded: $5,000 for the Overall Excellence Award, $1,000 for the Minimal Home Award, $1,000 for the Vertical Home Award, and $1,000 for the Extended Home Award. Detailed information about the competition, including guidelines/rules and submission details can be found online at Archoutloud.com.
A distinguished jury will judge the entries, including Mark Gardner (Principal, Jaklitsch/Gardner), Angie Lee (FX Collaborative Partner), Bill Hanley (Dwell Magazine, Editor-In-Chief), Steve Linton (President, Deltec Homes), Georgeen Theodore (Interboro Partners, Founder, Principal), Garett Hwang (UN Studio Director), Moon Hoon (Founder, Principal), and Lois Weinthal (RSID Interior Design Chair).
