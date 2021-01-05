Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,376 in the last 365 days.

Weekend Detour Set for Megoulas Boulevard Near Harrisburg

Contractor to remove remaining sections of old I-83 bridge spanning the road

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a weekend detour is scheduled for Megoulas Boulevard at Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton Township near the City of Harrisburg.

A contractor will be removing the remaining sections of a bridge that once carried northbound and southbound I-83 over Megoulas Boulevard.

Megoulas Boulevard will be closed at the bridge at approximately 9 PM Friday, January 8, and will reopen the night of Sunday, January 10. A detour will be in place using Arlington Avenue, Londonderry Road and Wood Street.

This work is not expected to impact traffic on I-83.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

You just read:

Weekend Detour Set for Megoulas Boulevard Near Harrisburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.