​​​​Traffic Switch Delayed Until Tomorrow on Route 851 at I-83 (Exit 4) in York County

​Lane restrictions planned while new long-term traffic pattern is set   Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised a traffic switch previously scheduled to be completed today in the work zone on Route 851 at the Interstate 83 (Exit 4) Interchange at Shrewsbury, has been delayed until tomorrow due to wet road conditions.

Weather permitting, Route 851 will be restricted to a single lane between Wolfe Road and Mount Airy Road from 9 AM to 3 PM tomorrow, Wednesday, January 6. This will allow the contractor to paint lines and adjust traffic signals so traffic can be switched from the south side of the road to the newly constructed north side of the road.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. of the City of York, York County. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration. Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D8Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

